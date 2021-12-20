The City of Tyler will be closing all non-essential city offices in observance of upcoming holidays. The dates affected will be Thursday, Dec. 23, Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31.
City Hall
Offices closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.
Solid Waste
Tyler Solid Waste office closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Tyler Recycles Center closed Dec. 23-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
The holiday garbage and curbside recycle collection schedule is:
- Monday, Dec. 20: regular collection
- Tuesday, Dec. 21: regular collection
- Wednesday, Dec 22: routes normally collected Thursday
- Thursday, Dec. 23: routes normally collected Friday
- Friday, Dec. 24: no collection
- Monday, Dec 27: regular collection
- Tuesday, Dec. 28: regular collection
- Wednesday Dec. 29: routes normally collected Thursday
- Thursday Dec. 30: routes normally collected on Friday
- Friday, Dec. 31: no collection
Only household garbage will be picked up during the holidays. No brush, tree limbs, bags of leaves or other yard waste will be picked up.
It is requested garbage carts are not set out any earlier than 6 p.m. before collection day to reduce animals or weather scattering trash. Garbage carts must be removed by 7 a.m. the morning after collection, according to 16-4 ordinance.
For more information visit https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/solid-waste
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport:
Administrative offices will be closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.
Airlines should be contacted for specific holiday travel schedules. American Airlines can be reached at (800) 433-7300.
Tyler Public Library:
Closed Dec. 23-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. On Dec. 30 the library will close at 5 p.m.
For more information call (903) 593-7323 or visit TylerLibrary.com.
Tyler Transit Schedule
Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 31.
More information about bus stop times and rout information can be found at www.tylerbus.org.
Municipal Court:
Closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.
Tyler Animal Services:
Closed to the public Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.
Gallery Main Street
Administrative offices closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.
The visitor center will be open until 3 p.m. on Dec. 23 and closed on Dec. 23-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Tyler Parks and Recreation
Closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31.
Facilities included in this are the Parks Administration, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center. If visiting the rose garden, guests must enter through the Rose Garden Center on Rose Park Drive because the garden gate will be locked.
Evening times have been scheduled for guests to visit the rose garden from 5 to 8 p.m. through the rest of December. These times are Dec. 6 to 22 and Dec. 26 to 30.
Tyler Water Utilities
The Water Business Office will be closed Dec. 23-25 and 31.
Kiosks at the drive-thru offer customers 24/7 access by accepting checks, money order, credit/debit cards and cash payments. If paying with cash, no change will be given back.
Two drop boxes are also available to make payments. One box is in front of the Water Business Office at 511 W. Locust St. and the other is a drive-up box in the Brookshire’s, 100 Rice Rd., parking lot. Cash should not be put in these boxes. Payments will be credited on the next business day.
Online payments can also be made at www.Cityof Tyler.org, over the phone at (903) 531-1230 or by visiting a business in Tyler that accepts water utility payments. A list of businesses that accept payments can be found by visiting the city’s website.