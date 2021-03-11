The City of Tyler will be hosting a celebration on Saturday downtown called Hit the Bricks.
On the second Saturday of every month, downtown Tyler hosts the celebration.
Activities will include a flea market, Junk Hippy, which will be on the square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will be able to shop from vendors for vintage finds, handmade goods and more. Admission will be free.
At the Gallery Main Street’s new exhibit, Caldwell Arts Academy exhibit, individuals will be able to see work of talented young artists.
The exhibit will feature the works of pre-school artists through middle school and will be displayed in two parts.
Part one is available to view until March 30. Part two of the Caldwell exhibit will be available to view from April 1 to May 5.
Those interested can visit the exhibit in person at Gallery Main Street in the Plaza Tower atrium or online at DowntownTyler.org. All art will be available for purchase. The gallery is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
A virtual tour of the Goodman LeGrand House and Museum will also be available while an audio tour can be listened to from the Roses and Weeds podcast. The museum is open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a capacity limit of five visitors at a time.
The Discovery Science Place will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., where adult tickets are $10 a person and child or student tickets are $8 a person. Seniors tickets are $6 a person.
For music, a production of Liberty Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live for March’s installment of Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s line up includes Chad X Ali at 11 a.m. and Tuxedo Cats at noon. There will also be a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration featuring the Bluez Boyz band at ETX Brewing Co. from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“Usually all the downtown businesses have events on the same day to bring a large crowd downtown. The goal is to show people how much downtown has to offer and revitalize the area,” said Adriana Rodriguez, public information officer for the City of Tyler.
Kristen Grandi, owner and creator of Junk Hippy, said the company looks forward to coming back to Tyler for another Hit the Bricks event.
“This is our fourth time to join Hit the Bricks. The Tyler Chamber of Commerce invited us for the first time in 2018 and we have loved being there each time. We always feel welcomed when we are in Tyler, and the feedback on our events has always been very positive. People in East Texas are super friendly and we love meeting and talking to them at this event,” Grandi said.