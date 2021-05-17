As residents can expect standing water on the roads and possible flooded streets this week, the city of Tyler stormwater officials are asking people to be aware of their surroundings as crews manage the incoming weather conditions.
The Tyler area could see six to eight inches of rain through Thursday, Lisa May, meteorological technician at the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said Monday.
May said rivers in East Texas are high, and there could certainly be rises on the rivers and the low-lying areas. While there isn’t a current flood watch, she said that could definitely change over the next few days.
People who live near rivers or creeks should check with local authorities and NWS to remain aware of high waters and potential flooding, she added.
Jeff Kirt, foreman with the city of Tyler stormwater department, said it’s difficult to tell what places could have flood issues when the ground is saturated and rainfall continues.
“It's really hard to tell when that's going to happen, but in this situation you just want to be aware driving around any of these streets with the amount of rain coming in,” he said.
The stormwater staff will be checking out all the creek crossings throughout the city of Tyler. He noted for the crews’ safety, employees have to wait until the rain subsides to extensively monitor for debris ahead of the next round of storms.
On Monday morning, Douglas Boulevard was closed between East Houston Street and East Front Street due to heavy rainfall, and the water later receded, police said.
Kirt recommends if residents notice flooding to call the street department at (903) 531-1393 from Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For after-hours emergency issues, call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.
“We'll get out there as soon as we can to get on it and see what obstructions might be there or if it's the amount of water not being able to go through the systems at this point,” Kirt said. “Either way we'll address it and get it taken care of.”
Drivers should slow down driving with the amount of rain and the surface runoff that will build up in areas, he said.
“Slow down and be prepared for standing water on the roads and definitely stay away from the creeks and the channels right now,” Kirt said.
May said people should never drive around barricades because “it’s never worth the risk.”
There is a marginal risk for severe weather, including quarter to half dollar-sized hail and winds up to 60 mph Monday afternoon and night. The tornado risk is low for the area, she said.
May said there’s a 50% of chance of showers on Friday and Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday.
“It's going to hit or miss throughout the week and the weekend,” she said. “Don't drive through high water and don't drive through barricades. Be extra cautious and turn around, don't drown.”
Kirt added that the monitoring of the drainage system, channels and creek crossings will be constant.
“The problem with recurring rain like this, we can have all the channels as clean as we can get them in preparation for rain and it can rain for 15 minutes and debris can come down from a lot of these natural channels and block the crossings,” Kirt said.
He asked that residents who live near creeks and drainage channels not throw any yard waste or grass clippings into the city’s channels.
“They will get hung up at some point along the way and possibly flood a person that is downstream from them or upstream from them,” Kirt said. “Keep your grass clippings and leaves out of the inlet boxes. Don't blow the leaves and grass into those as well; those will clog up and cause flooding issues as well. That could be good and proactive measures residents can do to help us out in rain events like this.”