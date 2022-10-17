The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for city of Tyler residential customers this week.
This bulky item collection began Monday and will continue through Friday and does not include multi-family home communities and businesses. Residents are asked to place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. Monday to guarantee pickup; items may be collected on a different day than your regularly scheduled garbage collection.
There is no need to call the Solid Waste Department when bulky items are placed at the curb.
After crews have collected on your street, do not place more bulky items in the curb or they will be charged a special pickup fee.
Bulky items to be picked up at no charge include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. Paint must be dried out with oil dry or cat litter.
No liquid waste, tires, tree limbs, brush, tree stumps or construction material will be picked up.
If bulky items have not been collected by Monday, Oct. 24, call the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.
For those city of Tyler residential customers who cannot participate during this campaign, some bulky items are accepted for a fee during regular business hours at the city of Tyler Recycling Center or they may call the Solid Waste Office to schedule a special pickup.
The Recycle Center, 418 N. Bois D'Arc Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The following items are accepted at the Recycling Center:
- Paper (newspapers, magazines, phonebooks, ads and office paper)
- Cardboard of any type (broken down)
- Plastic (rinsed and crushed #1 and #2 HDPE, lids removed; examples- water or soda bottles, milk jugs and detergent bottles)
- Glass (rinsed clear, green, brown and blue glass bottles and jars with lids removed) - NO MIRRORS
- Ink Cartridges
- Electronics (computers, TVs, monitors, cell phones, chargers and other portable devices)
- Metal (copper, aluminum, brass and steel)
- Aluminum cans (rinsed and crushed, no aluminum pie plates or tin)
- Household appliances including air conditioners and refrigerators DO NOT require a disposal fee the week of Oct. 17 with a current Tyler Water Utilities bill
- Motor oil/hydraulic fluid (small quantities)
- Automotive batteries/anti-freeze (small quantities)