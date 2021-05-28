Several governmental offices will be closed on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Tyler City Hall offices will be closed on Monday, including Tyler Solid Waste office and the Tyler Recycle Center.
The residential garbage and curbside recycle route schedule will be no collection on Monday, routes normally collected Monday will be done on Tuesday and routes normally collected Tuesday will be done on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will both have regular collection.
Yard waste of any kind including brush, tree limbs, or bags of leaves may not be picked up during the holiday week due to household garbage loads being heavier.
To reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash, residents are asked to not leave garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection day. Garbage carts must be removed by 7 a.m. the morning after the scheduled collection day.
For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit TylerSolidWaste.com or download the Tyler Talks Trash app and never miss a pick-up.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport administrative offices will be closed Monday, and customers should contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules. American Airlines contact number is (800) 433-7300.
Tyler Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information regarding the library, call (903) 593-READ (7323) or visit TylerLibrary.com. The library is located at 201 S. College Ave. in downtown Tyler.
Tyler Transit and Paratransit will be closed Monday. Bus stop times, maps and route information can be found on the Transit website at tylerbus.org.
Municipal Court will be closed Monday.
Tyler Animal Services Animal Shelter will be closed to the public on Monday.Gallery Main Street will be closed on Monday.
Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday. These facilities include Parks administration, the Tyler Senior Center, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Tyler Water Utilities Business Office will be closed on Monday. The kiosk at the drive-thru offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept check, money order, credit/debit cards and cash payments. Those choosing to pay with cash should be aware that no change will be given.
Anyone wishing to make a payment may also use one of two available drop boxes. One box is located in front of the Water Business Office at 511 W. Locust St. The other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire's parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road. Payments will be credited on the next business day. Please do not drop cash into these boxes.
Payments may also be made online at CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. For a list of participating businesses, please visit the city’s website.
All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business on Monday for Memorial Day.
Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday and Smith County Commissioners Court will be held at the normal time of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.