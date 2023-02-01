Smith County Offices plan to be open Thursday
Smith County offices plan to open for normal business hours on Thursday.
City of Tyler delays opening Thursday
City of Tyler offices and facilities plan to open at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
City advises caution as freezing rain continues
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Tyler area until Thursday at 9 a.m. Additional ice acculmation from wintry precipitation from a tenth to near one quarter of an inch will be possible through Thursday morning. Travel is discouraged for those in the Winter Storm Warning area. If travel is necessary, use caution and be aware of possible ice and slick spots on area roads.
As ice continues to accumulate, trees and broken branches remain at risk of falling throughout the night. The Parks and Recreation Department asks that community members avoid parks and trails until staff evaluate conditions and clear fallen trees and limbs.
Please remember to protect the four Ps: People, Pets, Pipes, Plants. Be aware of your pet's tolerance to cold weather. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside.
To report a fallen tree or limb within Tyler City limits:
Use the MyTyler App to report potholes, flooded streets and downed trees. The MyTyler App is free to download.
Residents can also report street issues using our online form.
Contact the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact the Tyler Police Department's non-emergency line at (903) 531-1000 during off-duty hours.
To report power outages:
Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.
To report downed power lines:
Contact the Tyler Police Department's non-emergency line at (903) 531-1000.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for Rave alerts, follow the City's social media channels and visit the City's website regularly during an extreme weather event for information.
Tyler Street Department
Crews will focus on clearing bridges, overpasses and the hospital district. All State Highways within the City are handled by the Texas Department of Transportation and usually follow Interstate 20 and Toll 49 in priority. Smaller residential roads will not be sanded or deiced.
Tyler Water Utilities
Tyler Water Utilities customers can make payments online or over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230.
Water Main Breaks can be reported online. Any significant breaks that could affect service will be notified through RAVE Alert. For emergencies, please call the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285. After hours, please call (903) 597-6541.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Customers should contact their airline for flight delays or cancelations.
American Airlines: (800) 433-7300