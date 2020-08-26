On Wednesday, the city of Tyler and Smith County both issued disaster declarations due to Hurricane Laura.
The city and county also announced the activation of a partial emergency operation center to begin on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to handle the local emergency response.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management asked the city and county to not open any shelters. San Antonio, Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth (Mesquite and Ennis) and shelters in those areas are designated by the State of Texas as the primary point for evacuation and sheltering needs for this region.
The city of Tyler hotels are at 100% capacity as several families have self-evacuated, according to a news release. Evacuees are encouraged to call 211 for a complete list of area resources.
“Right now, we are focused on preparing for rain and wind damage, including downed trees on roadways, electricity outages from high winds and high water over roads,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, who serves as the Emergency Management Director for Smith County, said.
Residents are encouraged to stay at home if possible and not to attempt to drive on water-covered roadways, the joint statement said.
“In situations like this, we remind people to ‘turn around, don’t drown,’” Tyler Fire Chief David Coble said. “Cars should not travel over moving water. Even a few inches of water can be dangerous and sweep a car off the street.”
The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority suspended toll charges on Loop 49 for westbound and northbound traffic, from noon Wednesday to noon Friday, to help alleviate traffic through Tyler of hurricane evacuees moving through the area.
Moran thanked NET RMA Interim Director Everett Owen and Board Vice-Chairman Gary Halbrooks for their quick response to the request from Smith County.
“It’s these types of coordinated emergency management response efforts that make a real difference,” Moran said.
All essential city services, including trash-pickup and transit services, will continue. The City of Tyler is closing all public-facing facilities, including the Tyler Public Library, Glass Recreation Center and the Rose Garden Center, on Thursday for the duration of the storm.
Smith County is also continuing its essential services, Moran said.