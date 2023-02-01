City of Tyler
Due to forecasted inclement weather, City of Tyler offices and facilities will be closed Wednesday. Essential and emergency functions will continue. Departments will be available by phone, email or through contact forms on the City's website.
The City of Tyler will monitor weather conditions Wednesday, Feb. 1, to determine the ability to reopen the offices on Thursday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Tyler area until Wednesday at 6 p.m. Travel is discouraged for those in the Winter Storm Warning area. If travel is necessary, use caution and be aware of possible ice and slick spots on area roads.
The city urges residents to stay indoors and not attempt to travel on roadways, which may be hazardous.
Emergency services are at full strength and are available to residents of Tyler, including personnel in the Fire, Police, Streets, Water/Sewer and Traffic departments. City departments are in frequent communication with each other to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place.
Please remember to protect the four Ps: People, Pets, Pipes, Plants. Be aware of your pet's tolerance to cold weather. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside.
To report a fallen tree or limb within Tyler City limits:
Use the MyTyler App to report potholes, flooded streets and downed trees. The MyTyler App is free to download.
Contact the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Contact the Tyler Police Department's non-emergency line at (903) 531-1000 during off-duty hours.
To report power outages:
Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.
To report downed power lines:
Contact the Tyler Police Department's non-emergency line at (903) 531-1000.
Residents are encouraged to sign up for Rave alerts, follow the City's social media channels and visit the City's website regularly during an extreme weather event for information.
Tyler Transit
Tyler Transit will only be operating its Paratransit services for dialysis patients needing to attend appointments before 10 a.m.
Tyler Street Department
Crews will focus on clearing bridges, overpasses and the hospital district. All State Highways within the City are handled by the Texas Department of Transportation and usually follow Interstate 20 and Toll 49 in priority. Smaller residential roads will not be sanded or deiced.
Tyler Water Utilities
Tyler Water Utilities customers can make payments online or over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230.
Water Main Breaks can be reported online. Any significant breaks that could affect service will be notified through RAVE Alert. For emergencies, please call the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285. After hours, please call (903) 597-6541.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Customers should contact their airline for flight delays or cancelations.
American Airlines: (800) 433-7300
Smith County
Non-emergency Smith County Offices will close for the day today, Wednesday, February 1, because of the icy weather.
Smith County jury duty is also cancelled.
Any closings or delays, unless specifically stated, do not close essential, emergency, residential and detention operations.
At this time, Smith County offices plan to open for normal business hours on Thursday, February 2.
The County Judge and/or Commissioners Court has the authority to close general governmental operations due to emergency conditions, including inclement weather conditions that cause a serious hazard for employees such as road conditions due to flooding, ice or snow. General governmental operation in the following facilities will close or delay opening based on the County’s independent analysis of the inclement weather:
Smith County Courthouse
Smith County Annex Building
Cotton Belt Building
Road and Bridge
Animal Control and Shelter
Elections Administration Office
Veteran Services Office
Facility Services Office
Smith County facilities not noted above may opt for alternate delays or closings at the discretion of the respective elected or appointed official.