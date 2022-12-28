As the holidays come to an end and residents are putting away their Christmas trees, the City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing residents with Christmas tree recycling locations.
Community members can drop off their Christmas trees from now until Sunday, Jan. 15 in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler.
Golden Road Park, 2300 McDonald Rd., is located at the intersection of McDonald Road and Golden Road. Fun Forest Park, 2000 North Forest Ave., is located in the 900 block of North Glenwood Boulevard.
According to Payton Weidman, public information officer at the City of Tyler, Christmas trees must be natural non-flocked and undecorated when dropped off.
This process allows residents to improve the local ecosystem, said Weidman.
“One option with the natural un-flocked Christmas trees is that they can be recycled instead of just going and sitting in a landfill where they will eventually decompose on their own,” she said.
Weidman said the city aims to promote things that better the community and environment as a whole.
"Anything that we can do for our community to encourage the reduction of waste and recycling is something that we want to encourage," she said. "The idea is to keep these trees out of the landfill because they will break down over time and they're not doing any good by sitting in a landfill. Whereas if somebody recycles their natural unflocked tree, we will be able to put it to good use and help the fish -- they like to hide in it -- the insects, the lakes and just help our other local ecosystems.”
Weidman also mentioned that those who may not have unflocked-natural trees, but are still wanting to recycle items from the holidays such as holiday decorations, cardboard and packaging from gifts, wrapping paper and paper gift bags, etc., may bring items to the Downtown Recycling Center at 418 N. Bois D’Arc during Monday to Friday at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8.am to noon.