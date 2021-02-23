The city of Tyler rescinded its boil water notice on Tuesday that was put into place last week due to the effects of the winter storm.
The water boil notice was issued on Feb. 17 after rolling blackouts at the Lake Palestine Raw Water Pump Station caused the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant to become offline.
This caused low pressure and the need for residents to boil water for drinking water or human consumption.
After providing the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory tests, boiling water is no longer necessary as Tuesday morning.
Before using the city of Tyler water, residents and business owners should flush the faucets by letting the cold water tap run for 15 minutes.
Customers experiencing water loss should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during regular business hours and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541 after-hours and on weekends.
Those experiencing water issues due to the winter storm, should notify the city by filling out this form.