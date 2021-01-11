The city of Tyler has identified traffic signal outages at two intersections Monday morning.
The traffic signal at Troup Highway and Loop 323 is out due to a power outage, and a flashing light is in place.
The signal at South Palm Avenue and Front Street is also out at this time.
The Tyler Fire Department has responded to at least two fires, which resulted from downed power lines, according to the city.
On Sunday night, police suggested avoiding the following areas due to snow:
- West Martin Luther King Boulevard from Gentry Parkway to Glenwood Boulevard
- the 1200 block of South Glenwood Boulevard
- the North Beckham Avenue overpass
- North Parkdale Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
- East Elm Street and North Broadway Avenue
- Shiloh Road and Inverness Drive
- Shiloh Road and Pine Knoll Drive
- East Grade Boulevard and Paluxy Drive
- North Beckham Avenue from Gentry Parkway to UT Health East Texas
- Fifth Street and Loop 323
- Grande Boulevard and South Broadway Avenue
- South Vine Avenue and West First Street
- Earl Campbell Parkway and Frankston Highway