The city of Tyler is asking drivers to avoid two intersections, where traffic signals remain out due to a power outage.
Drivers should avoid these intersections: South Palmer Avenue and Front Street and East Gentry Parkway and East Hillsboro Street. Officials are placing stop signs at the intersections, and drivers should treat these areas as four-way stops.
The traffic signal at Troup Highway and Loop 323 has returned to normal after city crews placed a generator in the area.
The city said crews are monitoring the signals. Oncor's website indicates power will return by 5 p.m.
Residents can report traffic signal issues to the Tyler Police Department's non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.
Street crews spent the day addressing 68 tree related issues. Most of the issues have been resolved. The remaining issues will be resolved by Oncor as they affect power lines and Oncor electrical assets.
To report downed trees, contact the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393, through the MyTyler app available on iOS and Android devices or through our website at cityoftyler.org/government/departments/streets-department/contact-streets.
The Tyler Fire Department has responded to at least two fires, which resulted from downed power lines, according to the city.
On Sunday night, police suggested avoiding the following areas due to snow:
- West Martin Luther King Boulevard from Gentry Parkway to Glenwood Boulevard
- the 1200 block of South Glenwood Boulevard
- the North Beckham Avenue overpass
- North Parkdale Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
- East Elm Street and North Broadway Avenue
- Shiloh Road and Inverness Drive
- Shiloh Road and Pine Knoll Drive
- East Grade Boulevard and Paluxy Drive
- North Beckham Avenue from Gentry Parkway to UT Health East Texas
- Fifth Street and Loop 323
- Grande Boulevard and South Broadway Avenue
- South Vine Avenue and West First Street
- Earl Campbell Parkway and Frankston Highway