The Tyler City Council approved changes today to its solar panel policy that will make it easier for residents to have these energy devices.
On Wednesday, the council voted to revise Chapter 10 of the Unified Development Code to allow residents to install solar energy devices on any roof elevation as long as the devices are flush-mounted and color restricted. Ground-mounted devices have to still be away from public view.
The previous ordinance was that residential solar panels had to be situated away from the view of public streets, the city of Tyler statement read.
“This revision will provide the necessary clarity as to the ability to utilize solar energy devices in the City of Tyler," said Planning Director Kyle Kingma.
The revision is consistent with upcoming changes to the state law effective on Sept. 1. The law stops cities from prohibiting or restricting the installation of solar energy devices by residential or small commercial customers. Homeowner's associations are allowed to prohibit the installation, according to the city of Tyler.
