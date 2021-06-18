Tyler Water Utilities announced this week its 2020 drinking water quality report shows the city's drinking water quality is superior and exceeds all federal and state requirements.
Kate Ditze, TWU manager of water utility systems, said Friday drinking water reports became a federal requirement in 1998. Ever since that time, TWU has passed the report.
The water that customers receive showed to be under the maximum contamination levels for 46 measurable factors or parameters, according to the city of Tyler.
“We do about 21,000 tests every month on the water system, so over the course of a year that's 252,000 tests,” Ditze said.
The final report shows no lead in the drinking water, very little traces of copper and no sanitary defects identified. The clarity requirements and any occurrence of unregulated contaminants met the ranges set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
When looking at data for the entire year, Ditze said the main concern is that the residual levels are good. A chlorine residual is a low of level of chlorine left after water is treated.
Residuals are monitored more in the summer months because the heat, she said. Flushing lowers the number of residuals, and TWU has a substantial flushing program to ensure that older water gets flushed out of the line.
During cooler months of the year, there can be an issue with geosmin levels, but as the report shows, the city's water is of high quality, she said. Geosmin is a naturally occurring compound in water that has earthy odor or taste, but it's not harmful or toxic.
Along with the superior water report, TWU has some new plans for their system, she said. A consultant is putting together a water model and master plan so TWU can look at making expansions in the system.
Some other things happening include another elevated storage tank in the next five years, and at the Golden Road Plant, water main replacements and filter rehabilitation, she said.
TWU provides for 40,000 residential and commercial customers, and produces approximately 30 million gallons of water a day, according to the city of Tyler.
The Lake Palestine and Golden Road water plants operate year-round, Ditze said. Keeping the water quality superior requires talented staff who understand exactly what needs to be done to keep it that way, she added.
“There's a lot of work that goes into it,” she said. “I am sincerely thankful for all of our staff and the time that they put into that.”
The water report can be found on TWU’s website. If there are any questions or concerns about the water report, call (903) 531-1230.