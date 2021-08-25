After lowering the property tax in 2021, the city of Tyler is proposing an increase of 1.09 cents per $100 valuation in 2022.
The City Council was presented Wednesday with the proposed budget, which Tyler Mayor Don Warren believes reflects the city's commitment to quality public safety services and responsiveness to residents' needs.
"This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for our residents' needs: smooth roadways, improved traffic flow, expanded drainage systems, upgraded water and sewer systems, and state-of-the-art public safety services," Warren said. "It rebuilds and enhances public works and public safety as we come out of the pandemic."
The proposed fiscal year 2022 budget of $212 million is an increase of 5%, or $10 million, from last year's total of $202 million. The city will spend $21 million on capital projects paid for in cash by the half-cent sales tax fund.
The increase is expected to yield $1.73 million and will provide the addition of two new police officers: a homeless coordinator position and a digital forensic specialist within the Tyler Police Department. It will also fund two new firefighters as well as improved personal protective equipment, and a new fire station 10 tower truck.
"The is a needed investment in safety services for our residents," Warren said. "This will further the goal of building up our fire and police force to keep pace with the growth of our city. It also ensures those who keep us safe have the tools to stay safe while on the job."
Police and fire funding account for the largest of general fund spending in 2022, with about $30 million directed to the Tyler Police Department and about $20 million toward the Tyler Fire Department. In 2021, the fire department received a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office. The rating puts Tyler in the top two percent of all rated fire departments in Texas, and the top one percent of about 46,000 communities nationally.
The proposal will also provide funding for organizational internet safety and security specialization.
"Our community's growing need for services includes not only traditional public safety, but also the protection of our customers' digital interactions," said City Manager Edward Broussard.
In addition to public safety, the city will spend $1.2 million on traffic signal work to improve traffic flow and $4.1 million to repair drainage infrastructure and minimize localized flooding during heavy rains.
The budget also allocates $1.6 million to the repaving of city streets, including $150,000 for improved alleyways and $350,000 to begin restoring Tyler's historic brick streets (located primarily in the national historic districts).
"The charm and character of Tyler's brick streets have a profound impact on our community," Warren said. "It is important that we preserve our historical streets for future generations."
In addition, the city has budgeted $3.7 million out of the half-cent fund for upcoming street reconstruction projects.
Before 2016, the city invested about $200,000 annually in street maintenance and repair, totaling an average of 15 lane miles a year. Since 2016, the city has maintained more than 55 miles a year.
While no increases in the water or sewer base rates are proposed, a regulatory compliance fee increase of $2.21 is included, to service the debt on the rehabilitation of Tyler's sanitary sewer system. Residential solid waste fees will also increase by $2.50 to a total of $19.53 for twice-weekly collection.
The proposed budget also includes an increase to permit fees to achieve a flat rate of 35 cents per square foot for residential new construction permits. This change is necessary to meet the 2019 state law requirement that the city convert its residential permit fee structure from a home valuation basis to a price per square foot basis. The city will continue not to charge impact fees, which the city says reduces the cost of the permit in comparison with other cities of similar size.
Opportunities for public input on the budget are available by attending one of two council meetings at Tyler City Hall: Sept. 8 and Sept. 22, each at 9 a.m. The final adoption of the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Sept. 22 meeting at City Hall.