The city of Tyler is preparing for extreme weather as a winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, heavy mixed precipitation is expected along with sleet and snow accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a quarter-inch.
“Please stay home if the roads are unsafe,” said Payton Weidman, city of Tyler spokeswoman. “We would not want anyone putting themselves in danger. Tere's no need to get out and about … if we see what we saw last year.”
Residents are encouraged to stay updated on the winter weather by visiting the city of Tyler’s website at cityoftyler.org and by following the city's social media pages.
The city's website will have information on preparation and planning, what is happening, frequently asked questions, a place to report weather-related issue and additional resources, said LouAnn Campbell, city spokeswoman.
Residents can also visit smart911.com to download the Rave Alerts app. The city uses the app to send out emergency notifications about power outages, downed utility lines or trees and more, Weidman said.
The city has recently released its cold weather response plan, which can be viewed at cityoftyler.org/home/showpublisheddocument/7572 .
After Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, the city took steps to ensure it is “proactive” in case of another winter storm, Weidman said.
“We’ve looked at our lessons learned from Winter Storm Uri, and we have put some work into those areas and some equipment into those areas,” Campbell said. “We feel confident that we are going to be OK through this storm.”
Changes made by the city of Tyler to prepare for winter weather include:
Water
“We definitely worked with Oncor and the Public Utility Commission of Texas to identify our water and wastewater plants as critical and that they are prioritized in case of a power failure,” Campbell said.
Two big generators have been added and load tested at the Lake Palestine Pump Station and Water Treatment Plant, Campbell said. Portable heaters also have been purchased to ensure critical valves and chemical supplies do not freeze, she added.
The chemical storage for water treatment also has been filled to prepare for winter weather, Campbell said, and there is enough chemical supply for 15 days.
Crews and contractors also will be ready to assist with water line breaks and other emergency work, Campbell said.
One thing residents should note is that water main breaks do not happen from freezing water, Campbell said. Water mains are buried under ground, and as the ground freezes it shifts, causing breaks.
When temperatures drop, it is important for residents to take preventative measures to make sure pipes don't freeze, Campbell said. Easy ways to do this include opening cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom so warm air gets to pipes and covering outdoor faucets by either buying a commercial cover or wrapping them with towels or a blanket.
Residents also are encouraged to know where the water main shut off is for their home.
Fire department
Tyler fire stations are prepared to respond during a winter event, Weidman said. Crews have generators, tire chains for firetrucks and supplemental four-wheel drive vehicles.
The fire department also is talking with locations that can be used as warming centers if needed, Weidman said. The Salvation Army is the only 24/7 warming shelter in the city as of now, but if there is a need, other shelters are prepared to open, she added.
The city also is ready to open a emergency operations center if necessary, Weidman said.
Police department
Tyler police stations have backup generators, portable generators and newer vehicles with four-wheel drive, Weidman said.
Streets
De-icer and sanding materials have been stockpiled for roadways in preparation of the winter storm, Campbell said.
Clearing bridges, overpasses and the hospital district will be the priority, she added. Prioritized sanding routes include:
North bridge sanding route
- Beckham Street overpass
- Gentry Street overpass
- Highway 14 at Carlyle (Black Fork Creek)
- North Broadway at Black Fort Creek
- Highway 69 at Black Fort Creek
- Fleishel Avenue at Front Street
- Saunders Avenue at Front Street
South Bridge sanding route:
- Fifth Street and Fleishel Avenue intersection
- Fifth Street at Beckham Avenue
- Donnybrook Avenue at Brookwood Drive
- Donnybrook Avenue at Shiloh Road
- Rieck Road at Donnybrook Avenue
- West Cumberland Road bridge
- West Grande Boulevard, two bridges west of Broadway Avenue
Hospital sanding route:
- Houston Street and Fleishel Avenue intersection
- Mother Frances emergency room entrance ramp
- Dawson Street (hill in front of Mother Frances)
- East Texas Medical Center (emergency ramp at Beckham Avenue)
According to the city, state highways will be handled by the Texas Department of Transportation and follow priority of Interstate 20 and Loop 49. Small residential roads will not be sanded or de-iced.
When sanding, Campbell said the city will use a natural mixture called complex chloride, which is safer for water supplies, vehicles, vegetation, roads and bridges.
Campbell said when snow removal equipment is on the roads, motorists should stay at least 200 feet behind.
"The goal during a multi-day freeze is not to restore full access to roads, especially secondary neighborhood roads. The more drivers on the road creates melt that will then re-freeze at night, turning into black ice, which is more dangerous," said Streets Department Leader Sara McCracken. "It is important to stress that the roads are sanded for emergency vehicles and first responders and that, during extreme freezes, our request will always be that residents avoid driving on them."
Traffic
If power is lost, eight generators are available to power traffic lights at critical intersections, according to the city.
The city has a new traffic system that allows real-time access to conditions, Campbell said. This allows the city to know if a traffic light is down or if anything else happens to the signals.
"Signalized intersections with updated communications will assist staff in identifying power outages in real-time," said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. "It will also allow for quicker updates to the public and help deploy resources more efficiently."
When it comes to motorists, “another thing we ask is if there is an intersection that is flashing red or that is out, treat it like a four-way stop,” Campbell said.
Transit and solid waste
“For transit and solid waste, if we see any inclement weather (or) unsafe roadways, they will not be traveling,” Weidman said.
If fixed routes and paratransit services are stopped because of weather, Tyler Transit will work with NDMJ Transportation to get dialysis patients to centers if they need treatment and take residents to warming centers.
Solid Waste will begin residential and commercial waste collections again after roads have cleared, Weidman said. If garbage collection is paused, residents should still put trash outside in their garbage bins but make sure the bin is in a safe location off the road, she added.
Updates about transit and solid waste services will be posted on social media and the city’s website, according to the city.