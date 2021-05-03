Out of 24 open positions for the city of Tyler’s summer recreation team, the parks and recreation department has only seen about four applicants as of Monday.
Angela Bennis, city of Tyler recreation manager, said without hiring employees for Fun Forest Park pool and the park sites for the summer playground program, the pool can’t be opened and the programs can’t begin.
“We don't have enough regular staff to run these programs,” Bennis said. “So we really need people to apply and help us out for our summer programs.”
Available positions are pool manager, assistant pool manager, 10 lifeguards, playground leaders and playground aides. All positions are 30 to 40 hours a week.
The roles would start in late May and end in August. The city of Tyler’s deadline to apply is this Wednesday at cityoftyler.org and click the "apply for a job" tab.
Bennis said for those interested in the lifeguard position the parks department will pay for the certification requirements and those interested in the playground positions have to be first aid certified, which the parks department will also pay for.
“You don't need a whole lot of certification,” Bennis said. “As far as previous work experience, we'll do a background check because they'll be working with kids, but we're not looking for any specific experience.”
The city of Tyler Parks and Recreation summer playground program and the Glass Summer Camp will begin June 14 through Aug. 6 and are for kids 6 to 12 years old.
Playground and camp leaders will provide planned activities like sports games, arts and crafts, fun water activities and special visits from local organizations. Kids at the Glass Summer Camp can also go on four field trips. Each location will give daily breakfast and lunch.
The summer playground programs will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at no cost at Bergfeld Park and Emmett J. Scott Park. The Glass Summer Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center with a cost of $100 per child, with available early drop-off and late pick-up at an additional fee. Space for the camp at Glass is limited to 40 kids.
Registration for both programs began Monday.
“It's a real fun time. I promise you'll have fun if you come work for us,” Bennis said.
She added that the parks department sees a lot of teachers who aren’t in school interested in the summer playground program.
“Of course, they're still getting paid, but why not pick up some extra work. To run the playground site at Bergfeld and Emmett Scott, it's 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the day, so you're committing your whole day,” she said. “The Glass one is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., so you're still not committing your whole day.”
Bennis said as places open up more following COVID-19 closures, the parks department is noticing it’s safe for outdoor activities to continue into summer.
“There's a great opportunity to spread out, stay with your family, spread out from other families and we think it'll be a safe summer,” Bennis said.
For more information on these positions, visit TylerParksandRec.com or call (903) 595-7217.