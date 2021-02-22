After lab samples of the city of Tyler water were taken Monday morning, the boil water notice is expected to be lifted on Tuesday.
According to the city of Tyler on Monday, the lines have been flushed and lab testing is expected to take 18 hours. Once the boil water notice is lifted, residents should flush their lines for 15 minutes.
The city will send out a notification when the boil notice is lifted.
Customers experiencing water loss should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during regular business hours and the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant at (903) 597-6541 after-hours and on weekends.
The service center will be partnering with private contractors to assist with repairs this week.
Residents are urged to report their disaster damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management here.