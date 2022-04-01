The Tyler Sister Cities organization has been raising funds over the last two weeks to assist Jelenia Góra, Poland with its humanitarian efforts.
On Thursday morning, Tyler Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin spoke via Zoom with Jelenia Góra Mayor Jerzy Łużniak. The call was facilitated by Tyler Sister Cities Jelenia Góra Liaison Mickey Slimp.
The organization plans to transfer $25,000 to the Polish city next week.
Jelenia Góra is assisting its sister city in Ukraine, as well as providing aid and sheltering about 3,000 refugees in their city. City officials have been told the number could increase as 100,000 more refugees arrive at the Polish border and await to be moved into the country.
"Six hundred refugees are hosted by the city," Łużniak said. "We are providing food and accommodations for them. Another 1,800 refugees are hosted by Jelenia Góra citizens in their homes. With the donations, we can continue to provide food, shelter and accommodations."
Łużniak said the Ukrainians arriving in their city are from diverse professional and semi-skilled backgrounds. They are immediately offering Polish language classes to refugees. He said the language barrier and the knowledge of Polish laws make it difficult for professionals such as lawyers and doctors to find employment in Poland.
"Every dollar is valuable to help them overcome difficulties they are having with relocating to a new city," said Ukrainian Liaison Tetiana Kartseva. "When they are here and safe, they see the support. When we communicate with friends and family in Ukraine they use a 'plus' sign to indicate they are OK. Every time we communicate, I tell them the world is standing with us in real deeds, not just words."
"We value our relationship and can't even imagine the crisis and concern," Franklin said. "We will keep this in the forefront of our residents. Our community in Tyler is working to raise funds that will have an impact on what your city is doing to help the refugees and the people of Ukraine."
All donations made through Tyler Sister Cities will be wired directly to Jelenia Góra for aiding the Ukrainian people.
Jelenia Góra is one of Tyler’s first Sister Cities, with a relationship of almost 30 years.