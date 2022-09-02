All non-essential city of Tyler offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day:
City Hall
City Hall offices will be closed Monday.
Solid waste
Tyler Solid Waste office and Tyler Recycle Center will be closed Monday.
Residential garbage and curbside recycle route schedule:
- Monday - no collection
- Tuesday - routes normally closed on Monday
- Wednesday - routes normally collected on Tuesday
- Thursday - regular collection
- Friday - regular collection
Yard waste of any kind including brush, tree limbs or bags of leaves may not be picked up during the holiday week due to heavier household garbage loads.
To reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash, the city asks that residents not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the schedules collection day. Garbage carts must be removed by 6 a.m. the morning after the scheduled collection day.
For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit www.TylerSolidWaste.com .
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Administrative offices will be closed Monday.
Customers should contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules. American Airlines can be reached at (800) 433-7300.
Tyler Public Library
The library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information regarding the library, call (903) 593-7323 or visit TylerLibrary.com. The library is 201 S. College Ave. in downtown Tyler.
Tyler Transit Schedule
Tyler transit and paratransit will be closed Monday. Bus stop times, maps and route information can be found on the transit website at www.tylerbus.org.
Municipal Court
The court will be closed Monday.
Tyler Animal Services
The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public Monday.
Gallery Main Street
Gallery Main Street and Visitor Center will be closed Monday.
Tyler Parks and Recreation
Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday. These facilities include parks administration, the Tyler Senior Center, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman-Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Tyler Water Utilities
The water business office will be closed Monday.
The kiosk and drive-thru offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept checks, money orders, credit and debit cards and cash payments. Customers choosing to pay with cash should be aware no change will be given.
Customers wishing to make a payment also can use one of two available drop boxes. One box is in front of the water business office at 511 W. Locust St., and the other is in the Brookshire's parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road. Payments dropped here will be credited on the next business day. It is asked that no cash is dropped in the boxes.
Payments can also be made online at www.CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. For a list of participating businesses, visit the city's website.