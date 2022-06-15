In observance of Juneteenth all non-essential city offices will be closed on Monday.
City Hall
City Hall offices will be closed on Monday.
Solid Waste
The Tyler Solid Waste office and Tyler Recycle Center will be closed Monday.
The collection schedule during this time is:
Residential garbage and curbside recycle route schedule
- Monday 6/20 – No collection
- Tuesday 6/21 – Routes normally collected Monday
- Wednesday 6/22 – Routes normally collected Tuesday
- Thursday 6/23 – Regular collection
- Friday 6/24 – Regular collection
Yard waste of any kind may not be picked up during the holidays due to heavier household garbage loads.
To reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash do not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection. Garbage carts must be removed by 7 a.m. the morning after collection.
For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit www.TylerSolidWaste.com or download the Tyler Talks Trash app and never miss a pick-up.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Administrative offices will be closed Monday.
Customers should contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules. You can reach American Airlines at (800) 433-7300.
Tyler Public Library
The library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Tyler Parks and Recreation
The Tyler Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday. These facilities include Parks administration, the Tyler Senior Center, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Tyler Water Utilities
The Water Business Office will be closed on Monday.
The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept checks, money orders, credit/debit cards and cash payments. Those choosing to pay with cash should be aware that no change will be given.
Anyone wishing to make a payment may also use one of two available drop boxes. One box is located in front of the Water Business Office at 511 W. Locust St. The other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire's parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road. Payments will be credited on the next business day. Please do not drop cash into these boxes.
Payments may also be made online at www.CityofTyler.org, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. For a list of participating businesses, please visit the City’s website.
Other city offices closed on Monday: Tyler Transit and Paratransit, Municipal Court, Tyler Animal Services, the animal shelter, Gallery Main Street.