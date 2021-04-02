In honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management, the city of Tyler was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 11th year in a row.
The city became a Tree City USA by meeting the program's four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
According to the city of Tyler, trees give multiple benefits to the community, such as improving the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increasing property values, reducing home cooling costs, removing air pollutants and providing wildlife habitat.
For more information on the Tyler Trees Committee, contact Madeline Burton, urban forester and arborist, at mburton@tylertexas.com or (903) 533-2079.