A roughly eight-year plan, including a new playground, tennis court renovations, amphitheater improvements and splash pad relocation, to improve Bergfeld Park is moving forward to its completion.
On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved a construction bid of $344,010.31 for the Bergfeld Park Master Plan to Paragon Construction and Associates, LLC. This final phase will include renovating the tennis courts and adding a concrete retaining seat wall. The courts will also be stripped to work for pickleball games.
A new American Disabilities Act-accessible sidewalk with access to the courts will be added as well.
Russ Jackson, director of city of Tyler Parks and Recreation, said the courts had a rough surface and the asphalt deteriorated in some places. He added that pickleball has grown in popularity.
“You’ve got a lot of people that play pickleball and that’s probably stronger than the tennis,” Jackson said.
The parks department also added two pickleball courts at Faulkner Park and there’s one court at the Glass Recreation Center. Those courts are heavily used, he said.
Demolition for the tennis court renovations began last fall for safety precautions, and construction is set to begin in early March, Jackson said.
Once complete, the 2013 Bergfeld Park Master Plan, which was set up to better the park through a four-phase plan, will come to a close.
Previous phases included the renovation of the playground area in 2015, renovation of the amphitheater in 2017, and the relocation and renovation of the splasher in 2019. Of the project’s funding, 75% came from donations.
Overall, the improvements within the four-phase plan cost about $1.97 million.
Mayor Don Warren has been involved with the project since he was councilman for District 4 in 2013.
“I’ve watched this project every step of the way,” Warren said. “To see the master plan just about finished is incredible. This park is going to be there for over 50 years and generations to come. It was done to fit with the neighborhood where it is located, the historic Azalea District. These are the kind of projects that make you want to run for city council and make you run for mayor.”
Jackson said he’s enjoyed seeing the heavily-used park get revamped over the years.
“It’s nice to see and I think its the fact that its a high-in-use park,” he said. “Kids come to have their end of the year picnic. We’ve had to replace some things already, but that’s a part of how heavily used it is.”
He said that upkeep items and maintenance will continue, adding that Bergfeld is one of the oldest parks in Tyler.
“The people in the area that use the park, there are quite a few that are excited. They ask about pickleball and we say yes and they get excited,” Jackson said. “With this final stage, it’ll be a completion to the park of the original plan master design in 2013. And it’s exciting to see a chapter closed on a master plan.”