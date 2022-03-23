The Tyler City Council on Wednesday voted to authorize the city to enter a $2.598 million contract with C&A Construction LLC for the second of four sewer system capacity projects that will rehabilitate deteriorating sewer mains.
This project will include the construction of approximately 14,548 linear feet of 8-, 12-, 15-, 18- and 21-inch gravity sewer lines, manholes, connections to existing sewer lines, pavement repairs and appurtenances, according to the city of Tyler.
In total, there are three overall capacity groups and the city is currently working on Group 1, said Tiffany Curry, utilities engineer. The city has until 2024 to complete work on this group.
Group 1 consists of four design packages, which KSA was hired in February to design, Curry said. The packages include construction phase services and an estimated total cost of $7.6 million, she said.
“The project will reduce sanitary sewer overflows and comply with EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) consent decree hydraulic modeling and capacity assessment requirements and timelines in the Capacity Assessment and Remedial Measures Plan completed in October 2020,” Utilities Director Kate Dietz said.
In April 2017, the city entered into an agreement with the EPA and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to rehabilitate its sewer system. In accordance with the consent decree, Tyler was given 10 years to rehabilitate the sewer system.
The age of the system was causing problems such as sanitary sewer overflows, which is essentially when there is a break in the system and sewage spills out.
The city contracted Pipeline Analysis in association with LNV to develop a wastewater hydraulic model to analyze the Wastewater Collection and Transmission System, identify confirmed capacity constraints and develop remedial measures to reduce these issues, according to the city.
“Right now, everything we’re doing is within the (agreement) requirements,” James Forbs, president of Pipeline Analysis, previously told the Tyler City Council. “All deadlines have been met, and we don’t foresee any issues at this point.”
Also at Wednesday's city council meeting, City Manager Edward Broussard said fundraising for Tyler’s sister city Jelenia Góra, Poland is going well.
Last week, Mayor Don Warren met with Jelenia Góra Mayor Jerzy Łuzniak via Zoom to discuss how Tyler could lend a helping hand to the city.
Jelenia Góra, which is 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, has received around 2,000 Ukrainian refugees thus far, Broussard said. The city reached out to Tyler through the Sister Cities program asking for assistance in welcoming the refugees.
Łuzniak previously told Warren that monetary donations are most beneficial because that allows the city of Jelenia Góra to purchase and provide things Ukrainians need.
Warren said as of Wednesday morning, $13,657 has been raised to help Jelenia Góra. He added that he would like to raise more and those who want to donate can still do so.
“The thing that's really heartwarming with Mayor Łuzniak, he said ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed,’” Warren said. “When we see people that give in our community to this, it does make you realize that even if you’re all the way across the other side of the world, we’re all still brothers and sisters. So, thanks everybody that has given.”
Those who wish to donate to Jelenia Góra and help them aid Ukrainian refugees can visit tylersistercities.org .
Two employees were also recognized during the meeting for their combined 40 years of service, including Solid Waste Customer Service Supervisor Shirlene Black and Streets Department Employee Horacio Ortega, who have each served the city for 20 years.