The city of Tyler Lake Palestine pump station remains online as of Thursday morning and water demand levels are expected to be met on Friday.
According to the city of Tyler, treated water is pumping through the city's main lines and if all benchmarks are met and residents conserve water, the current demand levels should be reached by Friday.
If power is lost again, or the city sees a sharp increase in utilization, these time frames will be adjusted.
The City of Tyler's boil water notice is still in effect.
There are 10 main breaks that are prioritized for repair Thursday and Friday:
- 3393 SSW Loop 323 100
- 2629 Bateman Ave.
- 1717 Sequoia Dr.
- 1821 Sequoia Dr.
- E. Fifth St. and Mahon Ave.
- 1300 Mahon Ave.
- 1201 Tipton Ave.
- 3400 Woodbine Blvd.
- 2700 Old Bullard Rd.
- 314 N. Gaston Ave.
People should expect low or inconsistent water pressure as the system stabilizes. Customers experiencing water loss that is not due to freezing pipes should contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 during business hours.