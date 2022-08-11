With the school year starting, the City of Tyler is in need of crossing guards to work as part of the traffic operations team.
With 17 schools and 28 school crossings, a total of 35 school crossing guards are needed to adequately cover all areas, said LouAnn Campbell, Tyler public information officer.
The city is still in need of three regular crossing guards and five alternates who can fill in if someone cannot make it to their school crossing.
“When the City of Tyler does not have enough school crossing guards, the traffic operations department has to work those shifts,” Campbell said. “This delays work that affects the flow of traffic and other projects.”
The crossing guard position is seasonal and follows the Tyler ISD school schedule. All crossing guards must be available for two shifts from 6:40 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. and from 2:35 p.m. and 4:35 p.m.
Those who are at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma, can work in all types of weather and temperatures, can pass pre-employment testing and can be good with children are eligible to apply.
Campbell said those who make good crossing guards are retirees, those needing some extra cash but can only work a limited time and college students looking for part time work in the mornings and afternoons.
Crossing guards will be paid $10.55 an hour. All those hired as school crossing guards this year can return the next school year if desired.
“We want this year to be as safe as possible for children, parents, caregivers, school employees and teachers who walk to school,” Campbell said.
Any questions can be answered by calling (903) 531-1104. Those interested in joining the traffic operations team as a crossing guard can apply at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/tylertexas?page=3