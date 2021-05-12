After making more progress on city parks than expected, the Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a five-year improvement schedule addition to the parks master plan to address several projects spanning through 2025.
Leanne Robinette, manager of parks, recreation and tourism, said the city's Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Master Plan was adopted in 2019 and focuses on the years of 2020 to 2030.
The addition of the five-year schedule was made due to more progress being made than what was originally anticipated.
"We have made so much more progress than we ever hoped for in the last few years," she said.
The parks leadership team graded parks and facilities in February 2020 to survey the status of equipment and amenities. The team then met in October last year to update the ranking of each park and identify prioritized needs, according to the city of Tyler.
For 2019, the city completed Legacy Trail, the phase one of the Faulkner Park Skate Park and the Southside Park all-inclusive playground as well as renovations at Hillside Park, Gassaway Park, Bergfeld Park and at the Glass Recreation Center.
This year, the park crews are set to complete the Lindsey Park restrooms, the Bergfeld Park tennis courts and a soccer field at Fun Forest Park. Phase two of the Faulkner Skate Park and the installation of new sidewalks and picnic tables at Windsor Grove Park have already been completed.
Robinette also noted the Emmett J. Scott Park renovation completed this year and repairs this year and reopening of Southside Park playground in 2020.
The 2022 and 2023 plans include renovations to P.T. Cole Park, general infrastructure updates to Golden Road Park, stabilizing the creek at Rose Rudman Park, improving the drainage at Lindsey Park and adding a Children’s Bike Park with matching funds from the Tyler Bicycle Club, according to the city of Tyler.
Other projects in the five-year schedule are updates to Crescent and Herndon Hills Parks, the Rose Rudman Trail, Oak Grove Northside, T.R. Griffith and Children’s Park and the possibility of matching funds for a future all-terrain vehicle trail.
"At the end of this plan, we will have touched every City-owned park," Robinette said. "Some of these parks have not been improved in decades, so we are excited for the opportunity to update all parks."