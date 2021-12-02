The City of Tyler on Tuesday night honored Rosa Parks and showcased the impact she made 66 years ago and continues to make today.
"On the evening of Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks, an African American, was arrested for disobeying an Alabama law requiring Black passengers to relinquish seats to white passengers when the bus was full. Blacks also were required to sit at the back of the bus. Her arrest sparked a 381-day boycott of the Montgomery bus system and led to a 1956 Supreme Court decision banning segregation on public transportation," the Library of Congress states on its website.
Parks is known as the “mother of the freedom movement” and Tuesday's fifth annual event hosted by the city allowed the Tyler community to reflect on her impact and also acknowledge racism still occurring in today's world.
“We can’t possibly talk about Rosa Parks Day in 2021 without talking about the injustices still happening despites Rosa’s efforts,” said Dr. Felicia Herndon, executive vice president of finance and operations for the Tyler Economic Development Council.
“The actions of Rosa Parks have had a profound impact on the Civil Rights Movement, it's said that she was the perfect person to lead the fight against segregation laws. Her efforts were instrumental to shine a bright light on racism in the United States,” Herndon said. “Here we are in many ways still fighting to be heard from the streets of Wisconsin to a neighborhood in Georgia.”
Along with Herndon, other speakers included Tiffany Currie, Project Engineer for the City of Tyler, and Kimberly B. Lewis, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas.
Both speakers praised Parks and her actions, but Lewis spoke about being tired of being overlooked and seeing others be silent about racism.
Speaking on her personal experiences, Lewis left the attendees with inspiration and an ask for the community to stand together as a team and push to make a difference as Parks once did.
Others who took part in the event were Fire Chief David Coble, Tyler Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar, Rev. Orenthia Mason and performances by the New Life Community Church Choir.
The city of Tyler also presented each guest speaker with a goodie bag and expressed appreciation for their part in the event.
“I'm extremely grateful to all speakers and I hope it was inspiring to everyone that attended,” said Leanne Robinette, director of parks and recreation.