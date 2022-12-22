The City of Tyler has released its holiday schedule for all non-essential City offices for Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
City of Tyler holiday schedule below:
City Hall
City Hall offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.
Solid Waste
The Tyler Solid Waste office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 1. The Tyler Recycle Center will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23; Saturday, Dec. 24; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. The collection schedule is as follows:
Residential Garbage and Curbside Recycling Route Schedule
Monday 12/26 – NO COLLECTION
Tuesday 12/27 – Routes normally collected Monday
Wednesday 12/28 – Routes normally collected Tuesday
Thursday 12/29 – Regular collection
Friday 12/30 – Regular collection
Monday 1/2 – NO COLLECTION
Tuesday 1/3 – Routes normally collected Monday
Wednesday 1/4 – Routes normally collected Tuesday
Thursday 1/5 – Regular collection
Friday 1/6 – Regular collection
Yard waste of any kind, including brush, tree limbs or bags of leaves, will not be picked up during the holiday week. Only household garbage will be picked up. To reduce the chance of animals or weather scattering trash, officials ask residents to not set garbage carts out before 6 p.m. on the day before the scheduled collection day.
For information about changes to garbage collection schedules, recycling and other special projects, visit the Tyler Solid Waste website or download the Tyler Talks Trash app and never miss a pick-up.
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 1.
Customers should contact their airline for special holiday travel schedules.
American Airlines: (800) 433-7300
Tyler Public Library
The Tyler Public Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26; Saturday, Dec. 31; Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2. For more information regarding the Library, call (903) 593-7323 or visit the Tyler Library website. The Library is located at 201 S. College Ave. in Downtown Tyler.
Tyler Transit Schedule
Tyler Transit and Paratransit administrative office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. Tyler Transit routes will operate as usual on Friday, Dec. 23 and will close on Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26 as well as on Monday, Jan 2.
Bus stop times, maps, and route information can be found on the Tyler Transit website.
Municipal Court
The Municipal Court will be closed Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.
Tyler Animal Services
The Animal Shelter will be closed to the public Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.
Gallery Main Street
The Gallery Main Street administrative office and the Visitor Center will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2.
Tyler Parks and Recreation
The Tyler Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. These facilities include Parks administration, the Glass Recreation Center, the Goodman Le-Grand Museum and the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Special evening times have been scheduled for visitors to see the Holiday in the Garden display at the Rose Garden Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 through Dec. 22 as well as Dec. 27 through Dec. 31. For more information, call (903) 531-1212.
Tyler Water Utilities
The Water Business Office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. The kiosk at the drive-through offers 24/7 access for water utility customers with its ability to accept checks, money orders, credit/debit cards and cash payments. Those choosing to pay with cash should be aware that no change will be given.
Anyone wishing to make a payment may also use one of two available drop boxes. One box is located in front of the Water Business Office at 511 W. Locust St. The other is a drive-up box located in the Brookshire's parking lot on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road. Payments will be credited on the next business day. Officials asks residents to not drop cash into these boxes.
Payments may also be made online at City of Tyler website, over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230 or at one of many businesses in Tyler that accept water utility payments. For a list of participating businesses, please visit the City's website.