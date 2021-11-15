The holiday season is underway in East Texas.
The City of Tyler is gearing up for its 36th annual Christmas tree lighting as the parks and recreation crew is beginning to decorate downtown with thousands of twinkling lights, just in time for the ceremony.
The tree lighting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza located at 100 N. Broadway Ave. following the Tyler Rotary Christmas Parade scheduled for 6 p.m.
The ceremony's centerpiece is a 20-foot Leyland Cypress tree from Merkert Tree Farm in Beckville, according to a press release from the City of Tyler.
The tree will be lit by the 2022 Miracle Child, representing the Children’s Miracle Network at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System. The 2022 Miracle Child will be announced during a press conference at the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum located at 624 N. Broadway Ave. at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Parking is free and available at the Fair Plaza Garage located at 208 S. College Ave.