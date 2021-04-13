City of Tyler encourages safety while bicycle lane construction underway

The new system of bicycle lanes in Tyler is expected to be completed by the end of August.
The 36 miles of bike lanes that are being installed throughout the city is long-awaited as the Tyler Bike Stripes project will create a centralized hub in the downtown area, which will connect the 11 bicycle routes.
The transportation system infrastructure has prompted a discussion from the city to address the needs of all users of the city’s transportation system, including non-motorized forms of transportation.
Because of the addition of bike lanes, shared lanes and bike routes, new signs and lanes could impact daily driving habits for drivers. Motorists and bicyclists have equal rights and responsibilities to obey all traffic laws. Cyclists and drivers must share the road to avoid dangerous situations.
“During the project development, it was requested to provide safety messages to the public regarding how bicycles and vehicles interact. Now that the bike lanes are being installed these tips are a piece of the safety notifications. More people will hopefully be cycling with the increase in the number of bicycle facilities in the city, so the city wants to remind everyone, cyclists and motorists alike, of steps they can take to be aware of each other, look out for each other, exercise safe riding and driving and to take care of each other,” said city of Tyler Traffic Engineer, Cameron Williams.
The city of Tyler encourages these tips for motorists and bicyclists staying safe:
- Search surroundings for other vehicles including bicyclists.
- Yield to bicyclists as you would other motorists and do not underestimate the speed of bicyclists. This helps avoid turning in front of a bicyclist traveling in the bicycle lane at an intersection or driveway.
- Give cyclists room. Do not pass too closely. Pass bicycles as you would any other vehicle.
- Obey the speed limit, reduce speed for road conditions and drive defensively to avoid a crash with a cyclist.
“These tips are a friendly reminder about general bicycle and motorist safety that is always relevant in any community,” Williams said.
For bicycling, the city recommends:
- Obey street signs, signals, and road markings, just like a car.
- Wear equipment to protect yourself and make yourself more visible to others, like a bike helmet, bright clothing (during the day), reflective gear, and a white front light and red rear light and reflectors on your bike (at night, or when visibility is poor).
- Use the bicycle lanes if they are available.
- Use hand signals to indicate what you intend to do: left or right turns, slowing or stopping.
- Ride with the flow of traffic.
- Ride single file.
- Look before turning.
- Watch for parked cars and trash and recycling carts; cars are allowed to park in the bicycle lanes.
- Look for cars backing out of driveways and turning.
- No texting, listening to music or using anything that distracts you by taking your eyes and ears or your mind off the road and traffic.
When a bicycle lane is not available, a person operating a bicycle on a roadway shall ride as near as practicable to the right curb or edge of the roadway. Bicyclists who violate traffic laws will be subject to the same penalties as motor vehicle drivers.
However, under the following conditions bicyclists may take the full lane of travel:
- The bicyclist is passing another vehicle moving in the same direction.
- The bicyclist is preparing to turn left at an intersection or onto a private road or driveway.
- When there are unsafe conditions on the roadway, including fixed or moving objects, parked or moving vehicles, pedestrians, animals or surface hazards that prevent the bicyclist from safely riding next to the curb or edge of the roadway.
- The lane is of substandard width (less than 14 feet in width and not having a designated bicycle lane adjacent to that lane) making it unsafe for a bicycle and a motor vehicle to safely travel side by side.
When on a one-way street, cyclists can ride to the far left instead of the far right.
Bicycle Crash Checklist
- Call (or ask someone to call) 9-1-1 and ask for the police. Do not hesitate to ask for an ambulance if you are hurt.
- Move your bicycle out of the roadway to a safer place.
- If a motor vehicle is involved, ask the driver to provide his or her address, phone number, vehicle identification number, vehicle license plate number, insurance information and driver's license information.
- Get names and phone numbers of any witnesses — the more the better. A business card is great.
- Stay at the scene until the police arrive. If the driver leaves, he/she may be guilty of hit and run, which is a serious crime. Be prepared to describe the driver.