As part of a pilot program to help ease the transition into parenthood, city of Tyler employees have the option to bring their babies to work.
Children from the age of 4 weeks up to 6 months can tag along with their parents.
The program, called Infants at Work, helps encourage employees and show them they are valued, said Regina Moss, Tyler's director of organizational development. It also helps reduce employee turnover by giving new parents the option to return to work sooner while still having their child nearby.
New parent Kate Dietz, director of Tyler utilities, is taking her baby girl Livia to the office with her as part of the program.
“It's been really great the way that it's worked out because that transition from right when they're born to going through kind of a maternity leave and then coming back to work can be really hard,” she said. “I will say that having her here with me helped that transition along better.”
Dietz said she hadn't expected to get pregnant, and when she found out, she had just moved into her position with the city of Tyler and was unsure how she would juggle her job and parenthood.
Since she was able to bring Livia to work, Dietz said she was able to return to work sooner while still having valuable time with her daughter. Had the city not offered the program, Dietz said she likely would have taken the full 12 weeks of maternity leave.
Livia has been coming to the office with her mother for about two months.
“I really think it helps me be a better mother all 24 hours out of the day since she's been here with me,” Dietz said.
City employees who choose to bring their babies to work designate two alternative care providers, who also are city employees, to help as needed. While parents are encouraged to take their babies with them everywhere, there may be times when extra help is needed, Moss said, and this is where the care providers come in.
The presence of babies in the office also boosts morale, Moss said.
“Once there's a baby in that office, everyone is happier — they're smiling, they're talking to that baby,” she said. “So it has been a huge morale booster for us as well.”
When babies are rolled out of the program at about six months they will have a retirement ceremony to honor them and their parents, Moss said. The babies are presented with a certificate for their six months of service to the city and a Tyler ID badge.
“We will feel like (the program) is a success as long as we're honoring our parents,” Moss said. “It's another tool for us to help support them and give them a way to honor being a parent and also do well at their job without feeling like they have to choose. It's really about supporting the employees.”