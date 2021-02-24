To help people affected by the recent winter storm, the city of Tyler Water Utilities will not disconnect water services for two months or charge late and disconnect fees.
City of Tyler said Wednesday that customers can use this time to catch up with their accounts.
Those who experienced a leak because of the winter storm could also be eligible for a leak credit through Tyler Water Utilities.
If a resident experiences a larger-than-usual bill because of a leak or main break on their property, they can apply to the city's leak credit program for a credit to their account.
Normally, the leak credit is used for hard-to-identify leaks (leaks that a customer may not be aware of until they receive a larger-than-usual bill). Tyler Water Utilities is expanding this program to include leaks that occurred as a result of the storm. Per city ordinance, the maximum credit allowed by the program ordinance is half the cost of the volumetric loss, according to the city of Tyler.
Credits vary depending on the customer’s rate group and gallons lost. People should contact the Water Business Office to request a leakage credit form at (903) 531-1230.