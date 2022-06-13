The city of Tyler has four major road projects under construction and numerous others planned for this year.
“We have a responsibility to our residents to provide a well-maintained road network that allows access to employment, social and educational services throughout the city,” said LouAnn Campbell, spokeswoman for Tyler public works and utilities.
There are numerous benefits to investing in street and drainage projects, Campbell said. Projects such as these not only preserve and extend the life of streets and stormwater infrastructure, but also prevent flooding and damage to personal property, she said.
To continue things such as modernization of traffic signals and street improvements, the city dedicates 2 cents of the property tax rate to the Quality Street Commitment Fund, according to the city.
For fiscal year 2021-22, the city budgeted more than $27.5 million for capital improvement projects to be paid for in cash by the half-cent sales tax fund. The fund plays a large role in building new roads and facilities, improving parks, investing in drainage and rebuilding city streets.
This fiscal year, approximately $18.23 million was budgeted in the half-cent sales tax annual work plan and budget for 24 streets and traffic projects.
Projects are prioritized each year in the half-cent sales tax annual work plan and budget. The half-cent sales tax board prepares the work plan and budget to be approved by the City Council. The plan includes planned projects for the coming fiscal year and previous projects that still are under construction.
Asphalt repairs are prioritized based on pavement index scores and staff evaluations of streets, according to the city.
Street projects under construction
Cambridge Road improvement project:
This project with a cost of about $8.4 million began in January 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in April 2023.
Included are roadway improvements that span from Broadway Avenue to Jeff Davis Drive.
Cambridge Road is being widened, and a center turning lane will be added for easier side road and driveway access. Sidewalks also will be added to both sides of Cambridge Road, and East Heritage Drive at Broadway will be widened for the inclusion of a right turn only lane.
Utility improvements included in the project are the installation of storm sewer lines along the north and west sides of Cambridge Road, from Yale Drive to McClenny Drive and from Bishop Gate to the drainage channel east of Potomac Drive; storm sewer improvements along Harvard Drive, Clemson Drive and Oxford Drive.
The drainage channel east of Potomac Drive will be cleaned up. The first 166 feet south of the channel and 33 feet north will be changed into a concrete channel to lessen erosion.
For information on this project, visit tinyurl.com/2p8yx8fu .
College Avenue storm drain system improvement project:
This project costing a little more than $1 million was started in February 2021 and is expected to be completed this summer, according to the city.
The project includes repairing the storm drain system on College Avenue between East Locust Street and the railroad tracks to the north.
Holly Park Drainage improvements:
Costing around $4.7 million, this project began in July 2021 and is anticipated to be completed this summer.
A preliminary engineering study was done in March 2018 on the drainage surrounding Bedshire Court in Holly Park subdivision after flooding in yards and homes in the area, according to the city. The study showed additional inlets and stormwater pipes were needed along Holly Park Drive from Silvermaple Cove to Bedshire Court to tie into the existing system.
Melinda and Donna Drive Reconstruction Project:
This project with a cost of more than $1.2 million began in May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed this summer.
Melinda Lane and Donna Drive south of West Elm Street where existing roadways have pavement and curb failures are being reconstructed. Also part of the project is the addition of stormwater infrastructure, including underdrains to eliminate water from saturating the subgrade beneath the pavement.
The city is having issues with the contractor and is working to remedy the problems, according to the city.
Other ongoing projects:
In total, the city's engineering Department is involved in or managing 32 capital improvement projects including totaling about $33.7 million. The cost does take into account multi-year projects, but only up to this point in time.
Street projects included are:
- Annual Crack Seal Project
- 2022 Seal Coat Project
- 2022 Asphalt Enhancement Project
- 2022 Alley Improvements
- 2022 Street Reconstruction
- Black Fork Creek Study
- Willow Creek Study
- City wide Traffic Study
- Cloverdale Drainage Improvements
- College Ave Drainage Improvements
- Grande Reverse Curve
- Grande at 192 Signal Design
- Heather Lain & Inverness
- Intelligent Traffic Management System Year 2 and 3
- South Thompson Ave Storm Sewer Improvements
- Shiloh Rd PER
- Stagecoach Drainage Improvements
- 2020 Highway Safety Improvement Program Project Designs
- Five Various Drainage Improvements
- Brookview Storm Drain Repair
- Border Curb Inlet Rebuild
- Summerkamp and N Bois D’Arc Inlet Repair
Completed street projects
Three Lakes Parkway extension:
The Three Lakes Parkway extension, costing about $4.2 million, was completed in April.
The Three Lakes Parkway extension goes from Hillcross Cove to Old Noonday Road and has a total of about 1,600 linear feet of two-lane roadway, box culverts and sidewalks.
The project closed a gap between portions of previously constructed Three Lakes Parkway west of Old Jacksonville and east of Old Noonday Road providing roadway connectivity.
Other projects completed:
Through fiscal year 2021-22, the city has completed 13 capital improvement projects totaling about $18.2 million, including the Tree Lakes project. This cost takes into account multi-year projects.
Completed projects this fiscal year include:
- 2020 Asphalt Overlay
- 2021 Asphalt Overlay
- Connect School Beacon System
- Pabst/Bow Drainage Repair
- Comprehensive Stormwater Master Plan Phase: Final Draft
- Arbor Oaks Channel Repair
- Shiloh/Donnybrook WMC Channel Repair
- ITS Master Plan Year 1
- Briarwood Estates Channel Improvements
- Flat Rock Drainage Repair
- MLK Corridor Enhancements
- TxDOT ROW Purchases for Highway Safety Improvement Program projects
Future street project
Highway Safety Improvement Program projects:
The City Council entered into a $341,800 engineering contract in September with Kimberly-Horn and Associates to design traffic signals and intersection improvements for five Highway Safety Improvement Program projects at 16 intersections.
The Texas Department of Transportation called for Highway Safety Improvement Program projects in 2020, and Tyler submitted several that were approved, according to the city. The Highway Safety Improvement Program is a federal aid reimbursement program with some costs paid for by TxDOT or the city depending on what roads the projects impact.
For three projects, 90 percent of the construction cost will be paid for with funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The city will pay the remaining 10% and 100% of engineering, design and construction overruns for traffic system improvement projects
These include:
- The North Broadway and West 26th Street crosswalks project
- The New Copeland Road signal and crosswalk improvement project
- The West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard signal and crosswalk improvement project
TxDOT will fund 10 percent of the construction costs for two projects. The remaining 90 percent will be paid for by funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
These include:
- The South Broadway Avenue and Robert E Lee Drive signal improvement project
- The Gentry Parkway improvement project
For information about Highway Safety Improvement Program projects, visit tinyurl.com/2p8tkp5r .
To see information about current and future projects paid for by the half-cent sales tax fund, visit tinyurl.com/2s4bu54z .