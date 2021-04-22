On bright Thursday morning, Tyler Mayor Don Warren continued his tradition of breaking in the new features of city parks, which began while he was a councilman, as he flew down a slide at Emmett J. Scott Park.
At the ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the park's renovation, Warren decided between sliding down the slide or shooting a basketball on the new court.
After considering both options, the mayor announced his decision.
“I have worn blue jeans today so that I could go down the slide,” Warren said.
The park, which was completed through the work of the city's Parks and Recreation Department and Neighborhood Services, holds special memories for Tyler residents.
What was formerly known as Lincoln Park, got its new name in honor of the former Emmett J. Scott High School, which was located across the street.
District 3 Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar shared personal memories of when she attended the high school and why the park, located at 1710 N. Confederate Ave., holds a special place in her heart.
“We will never forget the days that we spent there, we were very known for our bands. We were outstanding in our football, we had trophies for years, we were the best in East Texas. So those memories still last and the reunion that we come together every two years, it’s just amazing that we’re able to do that. We still have a remnant of our high school,” McKellar said.
The $714,000 renovation was completed in 2020. The renovation was funded by the Neighborhood Services with the Community Development Block Grant Program.
Warren stated that the park was one of three park projects that have been completed in the north end of the city.
“We always want to take the time to celebrate a project and tell the story about how we made it come to be,” Warren said.
“We made $1.1 million in improvements at Gassaway Park, Hillside Park and here at Emmett J. Scott Park. We’re able to use a grant that Neighborhood Services was given to rehabilitate this park. We put in this basketball court which has become a showpiece of the neighborhood. We were able to build the new walking trail and the park is now ADA accessible,” he said.
Director of Parks Russ Jackson talked about the completed renovations at the park.
“The infrastructure, the sprinkler irrigation system, wasn’t any good. So we came through and revamped the whole thing," Jackson said. "The bathroom, we remodeled that, new playground equipment, new picnic tables and benches, new lighting, what we use is solar lighting in most of our parks in the new construction, it does save some money. It’s totally revamped and it has the appearance to show that."
Jackson said the city is looking for donations because other parks are in need of major infrastructure improvements. Donations can be sent to the Parks and Recreation department.
“The money would be designated specifically to where they wanted it to go. If they say ‘Emmett Scott Park,’ boom. If they say ‘I want this to go toward the pavilion,’ boom. It couldn’t be used for anything else, so that’s the good thing,” Jackson said.