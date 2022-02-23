The city of Tyler on Tuesday celebrated the completion of the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard improvement project with a ribbon cutting.
The project, which cost $2 million, includes about 1.75 miles of sidewalks with ADA-accessible ramps, crosswalks and signal improvements at North Palace Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad crossing near Broadway Avenue, said District 3 Councilwoman Shirley McKellar.
Texas College banners and historic light poles were also added along West Gentry Parkway to North Broadway Avenue, McKellar added.
The idea for this improvement project first began in 2009 with the Texas College Area Development Plan, according to the city. Through the Tyler 1st Comprehensive plan that outlines North End Revitalization, the project was able to continue.
“Planning for this project included a stakeholders' and Texas College student focus group meeting in which the students discussed key issues regarding housing, transportation, land use needs and student habits,” McKellar said. “At that time, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard had no sidewalks, no bike lanes and limited clearly marked crosswalks.”
McKellar recalled that she, along with Councilman Ed Moore, who died in December 2020, would often walk home from band practice at Texas College in the evenings where there were no sidewalks.
Moore, who played an important part in getting sidewalks for the area, “would be proud of this day, and he would say keep the sidewalks coming,” McKellar said.
Moore's mother, Mary Ann Moore, wife, Lillian Moore, and son, Ed Moore Jr., attended Tuesday's ribbon cutting.
“Whatever he wanted to get done, he always stayed on top of it," Mary Anne Moore said.
Ed Moore Jr. said his father often would drive him around the area where the improvements were made, telling him stories about Texas College and even checking to make sure work was being done on the sidewalks.
“As a retired health care provider, it pleases me to see sidewalks being installed in District 3,” McKellar said.
Sidewalks enhance good public health through increasing socialization and encouraging people to be more physically active and increases pedestrians' safety, she added.
“I want to thank the city for allowing (Ed Moore) to make this a part of his legacy,” Lillian Moore said.
This improvement project was funded through the half-cent sales tax program, according to the city.