Tyler's P.T. Cole Park is next in line to receive “much-needed” renovations.
The City Council on Wednesday approved a $119,325 contract with MHS Planning and Design to prepare plans for the park on South Vine Avenue.
The city received additional funding through the federal Community Development Block Grant program, making these renovations possible, said Parks and Recreation Director Leanne Robinette.
The city aims to update restrooms, put in a sprayground, add sidewalks, replace the pavilion, replace the playground and renovate the basketball court, she said.
Renovations at the park need to be completed by Jan. 1, she said, adding that MHS Planning and Design is confident everything can be completed in this “very tight” time frame.
The city hopes to “touch every park in some way in the next five to six years, which is amazing because some of these parks have not been touched for decades,” Robinette previously said.
Tyler has 28 parks. Currently, Noble E. Young Park is in the process of being updated, and renovations to Pollard Park are anticipated to begin in October.
The City Council on Wednesday also approved a contract for about $123,135 with Duke’s Root Control for chemical root control service for the sanitary sewer collection system.
This root control is part of a contract the city entered into In April 2017 with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to rehabilitate its sewer system.
The contract with Duke’s Root Control will remove roots from 46,706 linear feet of sanitary sewer system mainline, said Kate Dietz, director of utilities.
Roots especially get into clay sewer lines easily and cause blockages and other issues, Dietz said. Chemical treatments are effective in killing and clearing them out.
Razorooter, a chemical-laden foam, will be utilized according to the city. A hose will be used to insert the Razorooter in the manholes, and the hose sprays the foam in all directions so it will adhere and penetrate roots and kill them.
"This treatment kills roots on contact inside and outside the pipe walls. The roots then decay naturally and slough away, with regrowth delayed for two to three years.," said Project Engineer Tiffany Currie. "Razorooter does not harm trees and other above-ground vegetation. Any disruption to residents and businesses is minimal."
The project is funded through water utility bonds, according to the city.
The council also Wednesday approved a $472,500 contract with KSA Engineers for the rehabilitation of four Golden Road Water Treatment Plant filters.
The plant uses 16 dual-media rapid-sand filters, and it has been more than 20 years since the filter media has been replaced in eight of the 16 filters, Dietz said. Filters one through four and five through eight have recently been rehabilitated.
The contract for filters 11 through 14 will include full rehab of the underdrain media and surface wash system. The design plan is expected to be completed in March 2024.