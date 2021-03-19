The Beauty and Business Award for the fourth quarter of 2020 was awarded to Janie’s Cakes on Front Street in Tyler.
The business was nominated by the public for the award and was selected by the Keep Tyler Beautiful Board as the winner. The Beauty and Business Award recognizes businesses in the community for their improvement, upkeep, cleanliness and beautification efforts.
Board members examine different aspects of the business, such as the storefront being inviting with the use and upkeep of greenery (grass, trees, shrubs and/or flowers) along with benches, trash cans and/or chairs, the parking area being litter-free, storefront having attractive signs, dumpster and trash areas being clean and tidy, old, unused bulky items not stored around or behind the store, such as equipment, furniture or supplies, and the building front being in good shape with clean paint or bricks.
By awarding those businesses that keep their property beautiful and clean, Keep Tyler Beautiful hopes to motivate others in the city to do the same. Community beautification takes the cooperation of all residents and businesses of Tyler.
The public is invited to nominate a business by emailing a photo to Belen Casillas, Keep Tyler Beautiful community coordinator, at ktyb@tylertexas.com. The winner of the award will be presented a certificate and yard sign from the Keep Tyler Beautiful Board.