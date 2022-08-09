The City of Tyler is one of over 20 cities in Texas that have filed a lawsuit against multiple streaming platforms.
In the lawsuit Netflix, Hulu and Disney are alleged to have not paid annual franchise fees, Said Tyler’s Chief Financial Officer Keidric Trimble. These fees are required by the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act and are used by cities to fund basic services.
“Under the PURA, a video service provider must pay a Texas municipality a 5% franchise fee if a video service’s programming is delivered via wireline facilities located at least in part in the public right of way, such as utility poles over the streets or sidewalks or beneath the roads,” Trimble said.
Each of the three streaming services owe the 5% franchise fee plus interest since the time they began offering streaming services in Texas, he said. This has been an issue with Netflix since 2007, Hulu since 2011 and Disney since 2019.
“This is what the litigation process is for, to settle whether or not the fees are owed and compel payment,” Trimble said.
Streaming services refusing to pay franchise fees becomes an issue because franchise fees are a part of the City of Tyler’s General Fund. These funds are primarily used to fund the city police and fire departments, Trimble said.
Tyler got involved in this lawsuit after an attorney from Dallas reached out about the class action suit.
“After reviewing the details of the case, we agreed to be part of the suit,” Trimble said. “This is similar to what was done regarding the sales tax lawsuits led by the State of Texas regarding internet sales, and the opioid class action suit we and many other cities have joined.”
The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County last week, Trimble said. At this time a total of 25 cities have joined the lawsuit and it is unknown if others intend to join.
Those cities that are a part of the lawsuit include Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.