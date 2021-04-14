The city of Tyler Transit has a brand-new bus with increased seating capacity that will likely used for an express route along Broadway Avenue.
James Torres, general manager for Tyler Transit, said the new bus replaces an aging vehicle that was nearly 22 years old. He said the drivers are looking forward to the new bus, which has 22 seats and two wheelchair spots.
"Now this newest version has the latest bells and whistles, the technology and the needed capability as well as a head sign and upping the seating capacity," he said. "The passengers don't quite yet know about it, but hopefully they will. And then once we put in out on route, we feel they're going to be very excited."
Torres said with an upcoming route study, there is a proposed express route that would go up and down Broadway Avenue. He hopes this latest addition can be the main bus on that express route.
"We feel that it's going to be a lot more efficient as far as getting people to and from their destinations," he said. "We hope that it makes a positive impact, which we know it will be and also that there's advertising available for the bus. That along with seating capacity and the ease of the ride will hopefully enhance the experience of the ridership and the people."
The city just received the bus last week, and Torres said crews are preparing for it to be on the roadway in a couple weeks.
The bus was funded through state and federal money, which totaled $409,000. The federal monies covered 80%, while the state covered 20%, Torres said.
Torres added there are plans to get another new bus using the same funding structure.