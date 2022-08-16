After rescinding its previous boil water notice over the weekend, the city of Troup has issued another notice due to a second water line break.
Because of the break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Troup Public water system to notify its customers to boil their water before consuming it.
Consumption includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria, according to the city's announcement.
