The City of Troup has rescinded a boil water notice issued earlier this week.
On Monday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Troup public water system to issue the notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 17, 2022," a release from the city stated.
If you have questions concerning this matter, contact Gene Cottle, City Manager at 903-842-3128, extension 15.
If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the TCEQ executive director, call 512-239-4691.