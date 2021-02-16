The City of Overton has issued a boil water notice until further notice.
Due to a large crack in the city’s eight inch distribution line on Helen Street and a loss of power at two of the three city’s water wells, a pressure loss has occurred in the water distribution system.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Overton’s public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption or activity, such as washing their hands or face, brushing teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to residents.
The city encourages to share the information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly, such as people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses.