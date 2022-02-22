JACKSONVILLE — The city known as the Tomato Capital of the World this year will celebrate a very special birthday.
This past week, Jacksonville city officials laid out dates for pieces of the celebration of its sesquicentennial — or 150th birthday.
A year of events have been scheduled to commemorate the sesquicentennial, beginning with the May 11 opening of a time capsule buried at Hazel Tilton Park, 50 years to the day since it went into the ground.
A new time capsule is planned to be buried in the same spot later in the year for opening at Jacksonville’s bicentennial, according to Director of Communications Daniel Seguin.
A steering committee, comprised of Sam Hopkins, Tommy Helm, Dr. Deborah Burkett, Cassie Devillier, Tracey Wallace, Charlie Mae Esco and Kathleen Stanfill. Has been tasked with conceptualizing and executing the sesquicentennial celebrations. The committee will be looking for volunteers to oversee daylong festivities planned for Oct. 22.
Stanfill, who is also co-chair for the celebration, said she was a little girl during the centennial celebration and is excited to be involved in the planning of the city’s 150th birthday party.
“We truly want each person who attends to find something of interest, be it a historical fact they never knew or an interaction with a character actor in period clothing, a demonstration of a skill long forgotten or a friendly competition to win a limited-edition collector's coin commemorating the event,” she said.
Committee Chair Sam Hopkins is working to compile the stories of 50 authors, with their thoughts about the celebration and the past 50 years of Jacksonville.
"In 2022, it is important to help others understand where we've been and where we can go. These personal accounts of life in and around Jacksonville over the past 50 years will help give others insight into the march of time across our community,” Hopkins said.
The essays will be compiled in a book and are being featured in local publications.
The committee is working on other plans, which will be announced in part on a newly launched Facebook page at facebook.com/JacksonvilleSesquicentennial/.
More information is available by calling (903) 339-3310.