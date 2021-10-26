Following a main water line break, the city of Jacksonville issued a boil water notice late Monday night for the city's residential, business and wholesale customers.
The break led to a lowered distribution system pressure that under the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regulations requires a boil water notice for actions like washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking. Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems can be vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
Because of the break and boil water notice, Jacksonville ISD students will not have classes on Tuesday, according to the school district.
All city water customers should boil water and cool it before consuming the water in any way to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to the city of Jacksonville notice.
Instead of boiling, people can buy bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Officials will notify customers when the water is safe and without a need to boil. Those with questions can contact Randall Chandler, director of community and public services, at 903-589-3510.
Updates will be shared on the city of Jacksonville Facebook page and the website at jacksonvilletx.org.