BULLARD — The city of Bullard will test water meters after numerous residents Tuesday evening told council members that their bills have significantly spiked.
Resident John Smith said his typical water bill is about $100, but for several months in a row, it's been more than $300 a month.
On average, Smith said he uses about 2,000 to 3,000 gallons of water a month. However, a recent bill showed he used 32,000 gallons.
Tracy Nguyen agreed that her bill has spiked although she not increased usage.
She said her most recent bill was more than $700 and that she used 83,000 gallons of water. Typically, she has a monthly water usage of about 6,000 gallons, and the most she has ever used is 12,000 gallons.
Nguyen said she checked her meter, and it showed she was using the average amount. However, that's different from what her bills have shown.
Her bill is due in three days, and Nguyen said if she doesn't pay it, her water will be cut off.
“I would like some help, just like everybody else, and we’re here to reach out for you guys to help us,” she told the council.
Smith said he and several other people have contacted the city and spoke to someone who told them, “Well, that's the cost of living in Bullard,” and only advised they check for leaks, check meter and manage their sprinklers better.
No one who has been experiencing this problem has found a leak, Smith said. He himself checked his meter before going to work and when he returned home to see that there was no increase in water usage, showing him there was no leak.
“We’re just trying to figure out where the money is going — what's the problem,” Smith said. “If it's a mistake, we obviously need to be refunded the money that was mistakenly taken.”
At the end of the day, Smith said, “We’re all human. Human error is a possibility. I just hope that it isn't some sort of money chase.”
Bullard City Manager David Hortman encouraged residents to fill out a form so the city can perform a diagnostic with a handheld meter.
If residents feel the report with the handheld meter is still not accurate, the meters in question can be pulled and sent to a third party to test the accuracy.
“If the meter reads correctly, then it will show that the data that was sent could possibly be wrong, so that's the reason for having the meter tested,” Hortman said.
Pulling the meters and sending them to be tested has a fee, he said. If the results read as faulty, then it's the city's responsibility. Otherwise, however, the customer will be liable for the cost.
Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Coe said the council wanted to discuss this issue with members of the community so they could gather information and move forward to fix the problem.
“It’s nothing we can fix tonight, but we will figure it out,” she said.