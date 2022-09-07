The city of Bullard is easing water restrictions for residents as it moves from Stage 2 to Stage 1 of its water conservation plan.
Beginning Thursday, the city will implement Stage 1 of the plan, that places limitations on days residents can perform outside watering “due to drought-like conditions.”
In a statement posted Wednesday on the city of Bullard Facebook page, it said residents with even numbered addresses are permitted to water outside online on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Residents with odd numbered addresses may water outside online on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. Outdoor watering is prohibited on Friday.
A violation of the restrictions could result in a fine of between $100 and $500.
The city on Aug. 1 implemented Stage 2 of the plan, which also places times when outdoor water is prohibited.
Anyone with questions should contact Bullard City Hall at (903) 894-7223.