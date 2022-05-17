The City of Arp is under a boil water notice until further notice due to a water main break.
The city announced the notice on Monday, required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and said it will rescind the notice as soon as possible after the main water line has been repaired.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, cooking, and ice making. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria, the water should be boiled and cooled before it is used.
The water should be brought to a rigorous boil then boiled for two minutes.
Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, but all customers should follow the notice.
Instead of boiling, individuals can purchase bottled water.
Once the notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers.
Arp ISD assured parents on Tuesday morning that it had plenty of water for students and staff. Parents can send their child to school with bottled water though, if they'd like. Brookshire's in Overton helped the district by supplying plenty of bottled water.