The City of Arp has rescinded a boil water notice that was issued on Monday due to a water main break.
The city announced the recension Wednesday afternoon.
"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 11:45 a.m. on (Wednesday)," the City of Arp said in a statement.