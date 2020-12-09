Three Lakes Parkway will soon again be under construction, and city officials agree to help finish the road.
The city council has authorized the city manager to enter into a developer agreement with Werner-Taylor Land & Development to fund the design and construction of Three Lakes Parkway.
Under the Agreement, Werner-Taylor Land & Development will provide for the design and construction of the street. The City will reimburse the developer for its portion of the costs on a monthly basis through the end of construction in an amount, not to exceed 29.9 percent of the final project costs. The City’s portion is estimated at $960,332.
Due to the amount of the traffic in the area, and Three Lakes Parkway’s classification as an arterial street by the city's master street plan, Werner-Taylor Land & Development requested the city’s participation in the construction costs.
Werner-Taylor Land & Development has been developing properties between Old Jacksonville Highway and County Road 192, south of Three Lakes Parkway, for the past few years. Additionally, the Tyler Independent School District built Three Lakes Middle School just west of Old Jacksonville Highway at the intersection of Three Lakes Parkway and Highland Lane.
In accordance with city ordinances, Werner-Taylor Land & Development and TISD have shared the costs of building the existing sections of Three Lakes Parkway from Old Jacksonville Highway west to the middle school and from County Road 192 east through the end of the Primrose Retirement Community of Tyler property, leaving the street in between unbuilt.
“Historically, street extensions are built by the developer as development occurs,” said City Engineer Lisa Crossman. “This funding would allow Werner-Taylor Land & Development to build the extension now, rather than building sections of the roadway as individual properties are developed. This needs to be completed now in order to facilitate the movement of traffic through the area.”
The total estimated cost for Three Lakes Parkway was analyzed and proportioned between the developer. The developer cost is projected to be $1,930,299. TISD's cost is projected to be $321,181, and the cost of the city is projected to be $960,322. The total cost for street is projected to be $3,211,812.
TISD’s participation in the final costs of the project is contingent upon approval by the TISD School Board.
The project will be funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax program.